Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.50% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $34,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,786,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,895,000 after purchasing an additional 573,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,043,000 after purchasing an additional 417,070 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $54.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

