IQeon Price Tops $2.49 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 4% against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $570,936.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00642872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

