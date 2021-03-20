iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $25.94 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

