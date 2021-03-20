iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $37,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.34 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

