iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.43% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,111,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKH stock opened at $374.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $183.49 and a 1 year high of $420.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

