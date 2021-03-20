iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $235.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

