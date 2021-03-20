iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $399.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

