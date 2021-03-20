iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.95% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $23,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $249.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $259.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.