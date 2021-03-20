Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce $31.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.54 million and the lowest is $31.05 million. Iteris posted sales of $30.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $116.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

ITI stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

In other news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iteris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Iteris by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iteris by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Iteris by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

