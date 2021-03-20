Jarvis Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $619,519.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $619,519.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00457003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00066244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00680325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00074833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

