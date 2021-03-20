JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JDSPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.49.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.