Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $280,721.63 and $571.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.74 or 0.00649161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024478 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034214 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

