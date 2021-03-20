JulSwap (JULD) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $46.30 million and $8.01 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.99 or 0.00456541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00139308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00060955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00672013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

