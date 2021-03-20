Jupiter Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.30 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 98.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00453551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00140937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.39 or 0.00675223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

