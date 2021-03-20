JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.11

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. JUST has a market cap of $246.25 million and $619.15 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 71.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.88 or 0.00456659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00140725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00660181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.