JustBet Reaches Market Cap of $665,683.15 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $665,683.15 and $719,733.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 108.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.57 or 0.00456752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.87 or 0.00660770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00074997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,813,928 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.