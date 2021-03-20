Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $14.70 or 0.00025030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00455271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00066398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00141902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.20 or 0.00681612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

