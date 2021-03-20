Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

KALA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

