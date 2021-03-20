KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 4,237.5% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA token can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $174.23 million and $900.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001369 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000167 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00087383 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004868 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.