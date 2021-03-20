Keep Network Reaches One Day Volume of $5.29 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $349.76 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00454587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00066219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00140820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00060185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00683404 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00074772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,407,345 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.