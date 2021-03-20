Keep4r Hits Market Cap of $549,891.41 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Keep4r has a market cap of $549,891.41 and approximately $34,925.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $7.00 or 0.00011917 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00452896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00064952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00678720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

