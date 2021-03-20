KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Cap Tops $13.98 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for $383.72 or 0.00648542 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.35 or 0.00455244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00138389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.00673080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars.

