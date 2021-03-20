Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,484 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,323. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

WD stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

