Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPX FLOW worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

