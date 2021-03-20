Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KL opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

