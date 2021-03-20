Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 123,838 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Premier by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Premier by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Bank of America lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

