Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,358 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 73,626 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $3,683,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $3,317,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.29 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $478.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.