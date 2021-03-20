Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of American Vanguard worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 9.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 26.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $637.56 million, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

