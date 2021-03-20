Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of YRC Worldwide worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

