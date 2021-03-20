Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,013 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKFN opened at $72.43 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

