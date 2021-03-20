Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Boise Cascade worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 315,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 177.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 344.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.