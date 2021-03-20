Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $488,000.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,418,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

ALGM stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.35.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.