Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Sell Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAMXF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.00. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

