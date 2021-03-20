Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 154.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,598 shares during the quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $39,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after buying an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,315,000 after acquiring an additional 585,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,725,000 after acquiring an additional 511,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,499,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,970,000 after purchasing an additional 379,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.14. 22,880,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,737. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

