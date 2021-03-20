Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

KEYS stock opened at $134.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

