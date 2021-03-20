Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 446,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,552,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,638. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

