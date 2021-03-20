Kin Hits Market Cap of $270.15 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market cap of $270.15 million and $2.41 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.33 or 0.00453753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00141842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00675669 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

