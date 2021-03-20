Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,194.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $14,194.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00456093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00139510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00060395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.88 or 0.00678384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

