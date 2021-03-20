Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,451. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 million, a PE ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

