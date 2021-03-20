Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 441.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

