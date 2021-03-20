Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.01 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $59.01 million and $2.34 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,366,699 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.