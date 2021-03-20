Komodo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.38 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $226.36 million and approximately $33.38 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00270587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00102181 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054993 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,758,556 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

