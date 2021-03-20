Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $52.78 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

