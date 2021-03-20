Krios (GIG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $607.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 129.5% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $607.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

