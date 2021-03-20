Kryll Reaches Market Cap of $16.94 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Kryll has a market cap of $16.94 million and $502,315.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.43 or 0.00655679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024450 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,388,781 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

Kryll Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

