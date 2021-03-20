Kuai Token (KT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.73 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $31.27 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.74 or 0.00649161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024478 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034214 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

