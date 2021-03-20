KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.76 or 0.00644009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024565 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034071 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

