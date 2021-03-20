Kush Finance (KSEED) One Day Volume Hits $421.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Kush Finance token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $77,814.37 and $421.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00456093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00139510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00060395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.88 or 0.00678384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kush Finance Token Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,587 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars.

