Kuverit Price Up 30.3% Over Last Week (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Kuverit has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a total market cap of $335,834.57 and approximately $321.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00647357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069495 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024624 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,393,879,928 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

