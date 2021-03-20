La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 980.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 120,366 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

LZB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

